Ministers get the jab

VIOLET MENGO, Lusaka

IN ORDER to help increase the uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine, some government ministers have taken the lead to receive the jab as a way of encouraging citizens to do the same.

Zambia recently rolled out the COVID vaccine AstraZeneca amidst scepticism from some sections of society about the efficacy and safety of the inoculation drugs.

Minister of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs Lawrence Sichalwe took the vaccine on April 20 at the Ministry of Health offices.

"I took the vaccine to lead by example, especially that in the rural parts where our chiefdoms are, it is strongly believed there is no COVID-19. I received the jab to encourage my 288 chiefs to take the lead also in their chiefdoms so that we help to sensitise the