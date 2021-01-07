Ministers back in ConCourt

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

OVER 40 of the 63 former and some serving ministers who remained in office after dissolution of Parliament in 2016 have asked the Constitutional Court to allow them to reimburse the money they got paid in monthly instalments.

The serving ministers have proposed to be paying K10,000 each per month while the retired ones want to be remitting K5,000 every month.

All of them are supposed to pay back K4.2 million they got in salaries and allowances from May to July 2016, and the deadline for them to pay is today.

This is in a case the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) and United Party for National Development (UPND) petitioned the Constitutional Court to declare that the people who occupied office after Parliament had dissolved pay back all the money they received from Government.

LAZ and UPND stated that former Minister of Justice Ngosa Simbyakula and others who remained in