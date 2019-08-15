News

Minister wants glory

August 15, 2019
1 Min Read
MULENGA

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka
MINISTER of Youth, Sport and Child Development Emmanuel Mulenga says Zambia’s football glory has been lost in the last four years and must be retained by employing a competent coach who will deliver to the expectation of the citizens.
Mulenga said Government and the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) will be cautious when employing a new Chipolopolo coach because they want someone who will take Zambian football to greater heights.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

