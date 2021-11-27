Minister visits his former prison cell

CHISHALA MUSONDA, Livingstone

ONCE detained at Livingstone Correctional Facility for alleged murder, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gary Nkombo yesterday recollected the 14 days when his freedom was curtailed about eight years ago. In 2013, then a vocal opposition leader, Mr Nkombo faced arrest for allegedly killing Harrison Chanda, the charges which have not been proved to date, while the nolle prosequi still hangs on the record of the lawmaker.

Yesterday, Mr Nkombo visited the correctional facility to check on his fellow inmates at the time, but none was there. Mr Nkombo was taken to 'his room' and He gladly showed his delegation where he slept, a bed and mattress placed against the prison walls for a fortnight. "I was here and slept here before I was taken to hospital because of a broken arm…they broke my arm," Mr Nkombo said as he showed