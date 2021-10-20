Minister urges renewable energy promotion

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

PROMOTION of renewable energy will help grow the economy and limit charcoal production, which is a major driver of deforestation, Minister of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu has said. Mr Nzovu said growing the green economy in sustainable ways needs concerted efforts. He said yesterday at his office when Environment Communications Centre (ECC) board members paid a courtesy call on him. "As we grow our economy, we need to use our natural resources in a sustainable way so that we can create green jobs," Mr Nzovu said. He said bad environmental practices will lead to greenhouse emissions hence the need for collaboration with stakeholders like ECC. Mr Nzovu is happy that ECC had submitted a position paper which outlines proposals on how the green economy agenda can be promoted. The ECC also invited Mr Nzovu to officiate at a virtual meeting to offer an opportunity for consensus building amongst various stakeholders on aspects of climate smart agri-technologies, scheduled for next month.And ECC board vice chairperson Kagosi Mwamulowe thanked Mr Nzovu for championing a green economy. Mr Mwamulowe said the meeting