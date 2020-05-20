Minister unmasks punishment

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

POLICE and local authorities in Central Province have been urged to make people apprehended for not wearing face masks do community service as punishment.

Central Province Minister Sydney Mushanga said during a press briefing on Monday that non-compliance to wearing face masks in public places is a serious problem in the region.

“Some people are not wearing face masks in public. This is a serious problem for us,” Mr Mushanga said.

He said since April 17 when the province recorded the first case of COVID-19, the region now has