MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

MINISTER of Youth, Sport and Child Development Emmanuel Mulenga says he has scheduled a meeting to reconcile Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga and his predecessor Kalusha Bwalya.

Kamanga and Kalusha have had a frosty relationship since the 2016 FAZ elections and an attempt to reconcile the duo by Mulenga's predecessor Moses Mawere failed.