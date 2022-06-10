Minister ‘smells’ CAF fine

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

MINISTER of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu says the invading of the pitch by fans after the 2023 Ivory Coast Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Zambia and Comoros Islands could attract a fine of between US$10,000 and US$25,000 from the Confederation of African Football (CAF). Nkandu said the way Lusaka-based fans behaved is different from what he has seen at other stadia across the country and called for calm whenever the national team is playing. He was taken aback by damages that some fans caused to infrastructure at National Heroes Stadium instead of celebrating the victory peacefully. "There is something I have failed to understand about a section of fans in Lusaka and always leaves me baffled. It's something I have observed about some Lusaka-based fans over the last few years and the behaviour is quite disturbing," Nkandu said in an interview on Wednesday. He said the mentality of Lusaka fans is different from their Copperbelt counterparts. Nkandu said some fans go to an extent of demanding to be in the VVIP when they have no tickets for that section. "So I will begin by my experience at the stadium when I was trying to access the VVIP. I found three or four people who didn't have tickets for VVIP arguing with the security and wanting access to VVIP. Like how is that even right?" he asked. "Again I don't see such type of behaviour at Nkana, Arthur Davies or Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on the Copperbelt." Nkandu also condemned fans that started throwing assorted missiles on the pitch and those that damaged chairs. "Pitch invasions do happen in Europe but you will never see the home team damaging their own property