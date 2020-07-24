Minister says MP, councillor to be disciplined

STEVEN MVULA

Lusaka

AN ALTERCATION between Matero Member of Parliament (MP) Lloyd Kaziya and councillor Annie Chinyanta is embarrassing to Government and the governing Patriotic Front (PF) and the two should be disciplined, Minister of Local Government Charles Banda has said.

Mr Kaziya differed with Ms Chinyanta, who allegedly gave a piece of land reserved as a service path to a developer.

The minister has described the squabble, which has gone viral on social media, as “ugly, unbecoming and indiscipline”, which the PF will act on when investigations are concluded.

Dr Banda told a media briefing yesterday that the PF will discipline Mr Kaziya if he is found wanting because as a minister, he has no jurisdiction over the matter but the ministry will deal with the councillor.