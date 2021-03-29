Minister says many Zambians are in need of decent housing

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has nodded public-private partnerships (PPPs) in the development of affordable housing to cushion the deficit, which stands at 1.5 million.

And Lafarge Zambia Plc, Atlas Mara Bank and Thebe Investments have handed over the first house worth over K1.1 million in the Dream House promotion to Livingstone resident Sonile Tembo.

Ms Tembo thanked the organisations for empowering clients with houses.

The house is situated in Nkwashi Estate in Chongwe.

Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Vincent Mwale said in a speech read for him by his permanent secretary, Danny Mfune, that Government will support various initiatives that support affordable housing.

“Many more Zambians are in need of decent housing. If we work together and CLICK TO READ MORE