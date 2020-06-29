Minister says civil servants swapping goats for elevation

CATHERINE MUMBA, Choma

SOME civil servants in Southern Province have been buying ‘gifts’ like ‘healthy’ goats for their supervisors in an effort to buy promotions, Minister Edify Hamukale has alleged.

Dr Hamukale has warned public workers against the vice.

In a statement yesterday, Dr Hamukale said he has received reports of some officers trying to buy promotions and giving out goats, among bribes, to their supervisors to gain favour.

The minister said only hard-working officers deserve promotions through measurable staff appraisals.

Dr Hamukale said promoting non-deserving civil servants can be a recipe for anarchy in the