Minister ready to end CEC, Zesco, KCM feud

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Lusaka

MINISTER of Energy Peter Kapala says Government is ready to negotiate with Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) on Statutory Instrument (SI) number 57 of 2020 which was issued last year to declare its transmission lines as common carriers.

Government is also willing to engage the energy company on the pending renewal of the Bulk Supply Agreement (BSA) with Zesco Limited.

Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), CEC and Zesco have been embroiled in fierce legal battles which started early last year.

The animosity between the three entities began when Zesco and CEC failed to reach an agreement on the renewal of the BSA which expired in March last year after a lifespan of 20 years.

Under the BSA, CEC was buying electricity from Zesco, which it was supplying to the mines using its