Minister raises flag over ‘certain’ clauses

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

ZAMBIA has raised concerns regarding certain clauses in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement because they do not address immediate aspirations of the country.

At a symposium on trade and commerce hosted by Unicaf University and American Chamber of Commerce in Zambia (AMCHAM) on Thursday, Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga said a submission has been made to the AfCFTA secretariat regarding the matter.

“We are not opposed to the AfCFTA, but we want the agreement to be good for all of us. There are certain clauses that do not address our aspirations and we raised concerns that we cannot be at the same level with countries that are more developed than us.

“We have asked for time to also engage our people and the private sector since they seem not to be fully aware of benefits to be accrued from CLICK TO READ MORE