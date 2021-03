PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

DESPITE having an average of 92 percent recovery rate, one of the highest in the world, Zambia is likely to experience a third wave of coronavirus if people continue flouting COVID-19 guidelines.

The global average recovery rate is at 77 percent, while in Africa it stands at 88 percent.

Minister of Health Jonas Chanda said Zambia may record an increase in the number of COVID-19 infections in June and July this year if