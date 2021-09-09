Minister preaches football family unity

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

NEWLY appointed Minister of Youth and Sport Elvis Nkandu says he will reunite the divided football family in a bid to develop the sport.

In an interview yesterday after he was sworn in at State House, Nkandu said there is need for all stakeholders to come together and find a way forward for the good of the game which has been on the decline in recent years.

The minister, who thanked President Hakainde Hichilema for giving him a chance to serve Zambians, said he will not side with anyone but will have an open door policy for anyone with ideas on how to develop football in the country.

“People should not misunderstand me, sports is not all about football. There are also other disciplines that we need to look at but football is like a religion so when we are losing even yourselves you are not happy as a country,” Nkandu said.

“So we need to look at the means of improving soccer. I am inviting each and every person to the round table who may have an idea on how CLICK TO READ MORE