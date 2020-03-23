Minister orders NSCZ to address football wrangles

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

ALTHOUGH both the Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development and the sports mother body have in the past shown reluctance to actively get involved in the football wrangles, it has always been a question of when, and not if, they will intervene.

With no solution in sight, Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development Emmanuel Mulenga has now directed the National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) to convene a meeting in a bid to address the wrangles in football.