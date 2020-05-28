Minister of Health tests positive to coronavirus

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

MINISTER of Health Chitalu Chilufya has tested positive to coronavirus, barely a week after Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya was found with the virus.

Dr Chilufya, who is asymptomatic, has since gone into self-isolation as per public health regulations.

Updating the nation on COVID-19 yesterday, Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti also called for respect of Ms Siliya’s right to privacy.

“Dr Chilufya took a COVID-19 test and he is positive. He has since commenced self-isolation, and the Ministry of Health has been reaching out to his primary contacts CLICK TO READ MORE