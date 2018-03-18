Minister Mwanakatwe challenges banks to enhance hi-tech

YANDE SYAMPEYO, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has challenged banks and other financial institutions to adopt and invest in digitalised business modules to bridge the rural exclusion gap from the current 38 percent to 80 percent by 2022.

Minister of Finance Margaret Mwanakatwe said investment in digital technology is rapidly developing worldwide and is one of the most important drivers of innovation, competitiveness and growth of any economy.

Mrs Mwanakatwe said the adoption of advanced digitalised technology will enable financial institutions to achieve greater scale, reduce operating costs and penetrate new markets more swiftly.

The minister said this on Friday during the 27th annual ball of the Zambia Institute of Banking and Financial Services.

“It is important as we go digital to enhance financial inclusion and … http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/