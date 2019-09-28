Minister Lusambo escapes arrest warrant

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

LUSAKA High Court Judge Mwila Chitabo yesterday threatened to issue an arrest warrant against Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo, who is accused of disobeying a court order.

This is in a case Mr Lusambo and 16 others are accused of contempt of court after they allegedly evicted retired teachers at Kabulonga Girls and Boys secondary schools, against a court order which stayed the eviction.