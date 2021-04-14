Minister leads mass vaccination

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE fight against coronavirus will be stepped up today as Government launches mass vaccination for frontline health workers who are bearing the brunt of the disease.

The country received the first consignment of AstraZeneca vaccine on Monday and will immediately roll it out, starting with frontline workers.

Expectant and breastfeeding women are not eligible for the jabs from the 228,000 doses although they are free to receive the vaccine.

Speaking during the coronavirus update yesterday, Minister of Health Jonas Chanda said he and his team from the Ministry of Health will lead in getting the first jabs.

Dr Chanda said the 228,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines will cover 20 percent of the eligible CLICK TO READ MORE