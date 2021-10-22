Minister, Lafarge in business talk

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT will facilitate a smooth passage of conducting business with Lafarge Zambia Plc by using the railway line as it moves cement for export to the Great Lakes region through Mpulungu Harbour, Minister of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali has said. Mr Tayali said Government will consider extending the railway line at Nseluka to Mpulungu Harbour, to enable the firm to move cement. "As a ministry, we will help you as we have opened up the Mpulungu Harbour, where most of your exports are going through the Great Lakes region. This is something on our table and we are trying to see on how we can try to facilitate a much smoother way of doing business through the harbour," he said. Mr Tayali said using the railway line will save Government money for road repairs. He said Government is running an open-door policy and the firm should continue to collaborate. Mr Tayali was speaking yesterday when Lafarge Zambia Plc supply chain director Obedi Nkandu paid a courtesy call on him. He said Lafarge Zambia has remained