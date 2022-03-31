Minister invites investors to mining, agro sectors

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Lusaka

MINISTER of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Elias Mubanga has called on delegates at the ongoing Global Entrepreneurship Congress (GEC) to explore investment opportunities in Zambia’s mining and agriculture sectors.

The GEC, being held in Saudi Arabia, has brought together policy-makers, cooperating partners and entrepreneurs from over 200 countries.

During the meeting, government ministers responsible for advancing entrepreneurship in their respective countries interact with experts and learn how they can foster growth of enterprises.

The theme is ‘Reboot, rethink and regenerate’.

Speaking during a ministerial meeting, Mr Mubanga encouraged investors to visit Zambia and sample the investments opportunities in the mining and agriculture sectors.

He urged investors to take advantage of opportunities in the agriculture sector by investing in CLICK TO READ MORE