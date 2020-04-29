Minister explains why fuel prices can’t drop

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

FUEL prices cannot be reduced now when there is still a lot of old stock bought at a higher price and may last three months because consumption has drastically dropped due to COVID-19 induced slump in economic activities.

Minister of Energy Mathew Nkhuwa said in an interview yesterday that fuel stocks in the country normally last two months, but since the spread of coronavirus to Zambia, consumption has significantly dropped.

“Instead of lasting 60 days, the stocks we have may last 90 days. So this means we are not likely to have new stocks anytime soon,” he said.

Zambia first recorded two cases of coronavirus on March 18 this year and the number has risen CLICK TO READ MORE