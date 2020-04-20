Minister explains maize price determining factors

KELLY NJOMBO, KALONDE NYATI

Lusaka, Kasama

GOVERNMENT says the maize floor price in the 2020/2021 marketing season will be determined by factors of supply and demand.

This follows calls by some stakeholders for Government to revise the price from K110 per 50-kilogramme (kg) bag of maize in the 2019/2020 marketing season.

Some stakeholders want a 50kg bag of maize to fetch between K115 and K135.

Minister of Agriculture Michael Katambo said in an interview on Thursday that it is not Government's desire to set the price of maize