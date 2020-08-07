Minister did not commit crime – Investigations officer

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

AN INVESTIGATIONS officer has told a magistrate that after examining the alleged corrupt practices by Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya, he had no reason to believe that the government official committed the offences.

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) investigations officer Chipampe Manda said this is because the value of Chilufya’s assets alleged to be proceeds of crime on the indictment was less than his legitimate sources of income.

