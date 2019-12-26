Minister cites exchange rate

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

MINISTER of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu says movement in the exchange rate has an effect on the profiling of the country’s debt repayment.

But the Zambia Institute for Policy Analysis and Research (ZIPAR) is of the view that keeping track and doing reconciliation frequently will help Government to easily detect the instability that comes from the Kwacha because the depreciation does not happen overnight.

On Monday, the African Development Bank (AfDB) imposed sanctions on Zambia for non-payment of the US$1.4 million debt, but Government attributed the failure to settle the debt obligation to a sudden depreciation of the Kwacha, which increased the amount needed to clear the loan, among other factors CLICK TO READ MORE