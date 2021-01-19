Minister Chanda orders clean-up

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) has been directed to ensure all uncertified medicines being used to treat coronavirus are withdrawn from the market to avoid endangering people’s lives.

Minister of Health Jonas Chanda wants ZAMRA to remove all such uncertified medicines as a matter of urgency.

Dr Chanda told journalists yesterday that he has received numerous alerts from people who have come across medicines being sold as cure for COVID-19.

“I have also heard a lot about Chinese medicines that are on the market, such as HL36. People are saying some of them are preventing, others are CLICK TO READ MORE