Minister calls for decent preps

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

Minister of Youth, Sport and Art Elvis Nkandu says with decent preparations, Zambia is capable of beating both Equatorial Guinea and Tunisia in the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers.

Nkandu said in an interview that the team has not lived up to expectation as the country has not invested much in preparations.

“I have noted that we have not done much in terms of preparing teams, not only in football but also other sports disciplines. We can’t be spending K5 million at a tournament to go and lose. We are better spending that money in preparations,” he said.

“But with good preparations, I am confident that we will beat Equatorial Guinea and Tunisia.”

Nkandu said going forward, he would like to see a situation where