Minister breaks down over sold firms

CHALI MULENGA, Livingstone

SOUTHERN Province Minister Edify Hamukale yesterday wept after listening to grievances by former workers of privatised companies in Livingstone who staged a solidarity march in support of the establishment of an inquiry into the sale of national assets.

Dr Hamukale has since promised to deliver the petition of solidarity to President Edgar Lungu.

“You cannot be going round boasting that ‘I am rich’ with the money which was obtained in a dishonest manner. It is inhuman to do that,” Dr Hamukale said.

Former workers of Eagle Travel, Rainbow Hotel, Zambezi Sawmills and Mosi-Oa-Tunya Intercontinental Hotel marched in solidarity of the pending inquiry into privatisation in the 90s.

The workers' representative, Felix Daka, said the alleged criminal manner in which State assets were sold must be