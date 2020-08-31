Minister advises virtual marriages to combat coronavirus

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

ORGANISERS of events like weddings should consider holding their functions on technological platforms like Zoom to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya has advised.

And the country has recorded 123 new coronavirus cases with three deaths and 362 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Dr Chilufya said most cases being recorded lately are linked to people attending gatherings like weddings, kitchen parties and