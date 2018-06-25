Mining sector can stimulate industry – Musukwa

KELVIN CHONGO, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT says investment inflows in the mining sector should stimulate growth of other industries and contribute to economic development.

Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Richard Musukwa said Government’s focus for the next five years is to create a diversified and resilient economy for sustainable growth and socio-economic transformation.

“Mining industry has not stimulated growth of other sectors as expected mainly because policy on mining has been tailored to position the sector as a mere source of government revenue and not broad-based development,” Mr Musukwa said.

He said this in a speech read for him by Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary Emeldah Chola during the Zambia International Mining and Energy Conference and CLICK TO READ MORE