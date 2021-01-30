Mining not enough for Solwezi growth

NOMSA NKANA, Lusaka

SEVEN months ahead of the 2021 August general elections, Tukiya Liwela of the Patriotic Front (PF) holds all the optimism and passion of a well-schooled female candidate ready to enter the world of politics at mayoral level.

Ms Liwela intends to introduce life skills and infrastructure development, among others, to Solwezi Central, where she anticipates standing if adopted by her political party.

“My goal is to empower women and youth with skills, construct a modern market and bus station and also continue with construction of township roads so that I can change the narrative of Solwezi Central,” she says with confidence.

Despite hosting three of the largest copper mines in Zambia at Kansashi, Kalumbila and Lumwana, Solwezi Central still lags behind in development.

Solwezi central constituency, which consists of five wards namely Sandangombe, Kapijimpanga, Kamalamba, Kimasala and Tuvwanganayi has a population of 126,182.

However, there are many challenges affecting electorates such as poor road network, inadequate schools and health centres.

The population boom in Solwezi Central triggered by mining activities has not helped matters as the