Mining investment still attractive

VIOLET MENGO, Lusaka

MINING, particularly copper has been the mainstay of the Zambian economy but as someone observed, it has also given the country the biggest headaches.

For instance, the mineral royalties have been a bone of contention from the time the deposits were discovered. Under the Lochner agreement, the British South Africa Company acquired the mineral rights in perpetuity. However, Roy Welensky clinched a deal under which they would terminate at the end of 1986.

However, a few hours before independence in 1964, then Minister of Finance Arthur Wina bought the mineral rights from BSA Company.