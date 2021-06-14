Mining industry ready to invest $2.5 million

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

THE mining industry is ready to invest US$2.5 million in mine expansion

and a further US$439 million in capital expenditure if adjustments are made to the current mining tax regime.

Government recently held a mining indaba to address issues bordering on mining taxation.

Zambia Chamber of Mines president Godwin Beene says the unfavourable mineral royalty tax has continued holding up in excess of US$2.5 billion of fresh investments in the sector.

Dr Beene said this in response to a press query on the performance of the industry in the first quarter of this year.

He observed that the cost of capital from international financial institutions for expansion is out of reach for most mines because of the