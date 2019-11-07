Mining in Lower Zambezi not possible – Chitotela

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

THERE will be no mining in the Lower Zambezi National Park because the reports which Mwembeshi Resources Limited obtained from the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) expired in 2017.

Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela said for any mining activity to take place in a game park, a licence from the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development has to be obtained together with a ZEMA report.