Mining giants eye Mopani, KCM

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

MININIG giants Barrick Gold and First Quantum Minerals (FQM) are interested in investing in Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) and Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) on the Copperbelt.

This has elated Government, which has welcomed the expression of interest and has pledged to see to it that bottlenecks to increased copper production in Zambia are addressed.

Canada’s High Commissioner to Zambia Pamela O’donnell said Barrick Gold and other Canadian companies are yearning to invest in Zambia because of the country’s good policy decisions.

Ms O’donnell, who is based in Tanzania, was speaking when she met President Hakainde Hichilema at State House yesterday.

"The policy decisions that have been made since your government came into power have really increased confidence in companies. Canadian companies that are here are interested in