Minimum wages planned for journalists, ICT workers

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

A MINIMUM wage for journalists to enhance professionalism in the media will be introduced this year, Ministry of Labour and Social Security Permanent Secretary Chanda Kaziya has revealed.

Mr Kaziya says scribes are key to national development and so they deserve to have better salaries among other conditions of service.

He said in an interview yesterday that journalists are among few workers who do not have a minimum wage.

“We are now working on sector-based minimum wages. We are currently discussing introducing an information and communication minimum wage which also covers the media,” he said.

Mr Kaziya said journalists always speak for others but no-one speaks for them concerning improved salaries and conditions of service.

