Mini-hydro power station timely

CONSTRUCTION of Kasanjiku Mini-Hydro Power Station at a cost of over US$8 million in Mwinilunga district could not have come at a better time than this when the country is grappling with a power deficit.

It is elating that the 640 kilowatts power station whose construction started in 2016 has been completed and is scheduled for commissioning before the end of year.

Needless to say, the project, which is expected to benefit about 13,000 people, will go a long way in mitigating the current power deficit in the country.

According to Rural Electrification Authority (REA) corporate affairs manager Justin Mukosa, “The US$8.6 million project will benefit a catchment population of 12,913 with a total household capacity of 2,152 and 10 schools to directly benefit 4,144 pupils and 81 teachers.

Besides residences and schools, the hydro-power project is also expected to cater for four health centres and a local court which services at least 50 clients per day.

Given that energy is the main driver of economic activities, it is expected that the hydro-power station will boost existing businesses as well as provide a conducive environment for new ones to be birthed.

For instance, the availability of power will make it possible for economic activities such as retail trading, honey processing, maize milling and rice polishing to flourish.

While it is appreciated that new hydro-power projects are coming on board to help mitigate the power situation, it is undeniable that the country needs to diversify its sources of energy.

The current power situation is clear evidence that it is no longer sustainable to rely on hydro-power alone.

This is because weather patterns and rainfall, which is the main source of water for hydro-power generation, are becoming more and more unpredictable due to climate change.

For instance, this is not the first time the country is experiencing extreme low levels of water in the Kariba Dam, the main source of hydro-power generation.

In 2015 the country experienced the same challenge of low water levels in Kariba Dam leading to power rationing.

What is clear is that the situation is only getting worse as effects of climate change worsen.

What is more worrying are the devastating effects of the power deficit on individuals, families, organisations and the nation as a whole.

For this period that the country has been experiencing erratic supply of power, so many aspects of life have been affected.

Businesses both at small and macro level have been adversely affected leading to low productivity and revenue.

While big businesses are cutting down staff to weather the adverse effects of power deficit, some small businesses are folding up.

For instance, welding workshops, salons, barbershops, butcheries and other such businesses which rely on power are finding it difficult to cope considering that available alternatives such as generators are beyond reach.

Schools and hospitals are all bearing the brunt.

Social life has not been spared either, as entertainment activities such as night-clubbing have been affected.

Entertainment through television has become a scarce activity for many families.

If the power deficit persists, it is likely to affect the national aspirations as espoused in the 7th National Development Plan.

Without adequate energy to power productivity, it is unlikely that the country will achieve its diversification and industrialisation agenda.

The ability to transition to a middle-income country by 2030 will also be a tall order.

The need to therefore diversify and ensure availability of adequate energy to drive productivity cannot be overemphasised.

As a country that is endowed with abundant sunlight, there is need to invest in solar energy to supplement hydro-power.

It can no longer be business as usual when the economic gains made so far are under threat due suppressed productivity as a result of power rationing.

The country has immense potential for solar energy. Zambia can draw lessons from Israel, china and India, among other countries that have demonstrated that solar plants can be a solution to power deficits.

Government must up its partnerships with the private sector to invest more in solar plants to supplement hydro-power, which has proved unreliable.