Mines produce 600,000 tonnes of copper

December 12, 2019
TRUCKS with copper at the Zambia-Botswana Kazungula Border Post. PICTURE: EDDIE MWANALEZA

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe
THE mining sector has this year produced 667,173 tonnes of copper compared with 741,560 tonnes produced in 2018.
This represents a decline of about 73,387 tonnes of copper.
Zambia Chamber of Mines (ZCM) president Goodwell Mateyo said in response to a press query that the sector had originally projected to produce between 830,000 to 860,000 tonnes of copper but the projection was downgraded to 760,000 tonnes in May this year.
Mr Mateyo said the downgrade was necessitated by the drastic drop in imports from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) from about US$100 million by December 2018 to zero in January 2019 CLICK TO READ MORE

