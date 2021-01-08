Mines intimidation out

MWILA NTAMBI, PRISCILLA CHIPULU

Chililabombwe

No amount of intimidation will prevent Zambia from taking the path it has chosen to liberate itself from the oppression it went through after privatisation of industries, President Edgar Lungu has said.

The head of State has since assured Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) management and workers that no matter how long the litigation process takes, Government is determined to restore its sovereignty.

President Lungu was speaking when he met KCM workers in Chililabombwe yesterday.

“As far as this industry is concerned, we are going to use KCM as an example. In the past, we have been cheated and I can’t blame our predecessors, but I think this time around we are going with our eyes open,” the head of State said.

President Lungu said some issues like legal and financial problems facing KCM can be sorted out through dialogue.

He said Government will engage the right partners for the mining companies to thrive for the CLICK TO READ MORE