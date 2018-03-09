Mines challenged to empower women

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe and NKWETO MFULA, Chingola

GOVERNMENT has directed mining companies in the country to build capacity in women to enable them to participate in the sector and contribute to national development.

Minister of Mines and Mineral Development Richard Musukwa said during commemoration of International Women’s Day yesterday that there is need for mining firms to make business and supply of mining products easily accessible to women.

"I expect mining houses to deliberately build capacity in our women so that they can participate in the supply chain of mining products for the country to develop," he said.