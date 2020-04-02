Miners urged to let go of conjugal rights

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, MELODY MUPETA

Kitwe

WHILE mining companies are concerned about the impact the coronavirus will have on production, some miners are worried that some of the measures likely to be introduced by employers may lead to them losing out on conjugal rights.

With the need to maintain production levels at mines amid declining copper prices on the world market while also ensuring that miners are not in harm’s way, mining firms are looking at a raft of measures which include restricting workers to workplaces.

But the prospect of losing out on conjugal rights has not gone well with some miners, who want to get back home after their shift has ended to go and enjoy the privileges that go with being home