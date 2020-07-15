‘Miners a threat in Mumpanshya chiefdom’

NOMSA NKANA, Lusaka

YOUNG girls in chieftainess Mumpanshya’s chiefdom are at risk of falling prey to teenage pregnancies and early marriages due to miners in the area who are enticing them with money in exchange for sexual favours, the Zambia National Men’s Network for Gender and Development (ZNMNGD) has said.

ZNMNGD national coordinator Nelson Banda said many girls have dropped out of school in Kawesha, Shimungo and Chakenenya villages in Rufunsa district due to the vices which also subject them to gender-based violence and maternal deaths.

Mr Banda said it is also unfortunate that the girls are imposing themselves on the boys, who have abandoned school to venture into mining activities in order to escape from poverty.

“We are also saddened by the attitude of some parents benefiting from the behaviour of their children and pushing them into early marriages because of high poverty levels,” Mr Banda said.