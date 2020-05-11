Mine suppliers talk local content strategy

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

THE coronavirus outbreak has presented the need to implement the local content strategy to boost production of raw materials for the mining sector, the Mine Suppliers and Contractors Association of Zambia has said.

Association president Augustine Mubanga said in an interview recently that the supply of various goods required by mining companies has been hampered by the restricted movement and high cost of water vessels and cargo planes.

Government is in the process of developing a mining sector-driven local content policy following a study undertaken with the support from the