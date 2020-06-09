Mine suppliers, contractors tip State

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, DARLINGTON MWENDABAI

Kitwe, Lusaka

THE Association of Mine Suppliers and Contractors (AMSC) has urged Government to come up with a legislation that will ensure 30 percent of the estimated US$5 billion spent by the mines is paid on local goods.

And former ZCCM-Investments Holdings (IH) chief executive officer Pius Kasolo said more funding should be channelled to local banks to enable Zambians interested in gold mining to access affordable loans.

Out of the estimated US$5 billion spent on procurements by the mines, only five to 10 percent is spent on consumption of local goods.

AMSC president Augustine Mubanga said in an interview yesterday that most manufacturing companies that used to service the mining industry have wound up due to lack of business.

He said the local manufacturers are marginalised by the mines, who prefer importing goods that can also be