STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

MOPANI Copper Mines (MCM) chief executive officer Chris Vermeulen has assured Government that there will be no retrenchments at the mine as a result of the new tax regime for the mining sector.

And MCM chairman and director Moses Chilangwa says the mine's approach is to dialogue whenever it has matters to deal with Government.