Mine braces for cave-in

MWILA NTAMBI

Chingola

A PORTION of Nchanga open-pit mine is expected to collapse any time and people in surrounding communities should stop passing by the area, Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) chief executive officer Christopher Sheppard has

cautioned.

Mr Sheppard said the anticipated collapse of the portion of the mine follows multiple cracks which have continued to open up on the open-pit east perimeter road.

Speaking during a media briefing yesterday, Mr Sheppard said there is a looming slough of a certain portion of the openpit mine which is expected to occur anytime between now and Tuesday next week.

He said the prediction follows a recent geo-technical assessment which noted some slope instability at the southeastern edge of the pit. CLICK TO READ MORE