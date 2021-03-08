Mind your language, warns Mumbi Phiri

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) members have been advised to seek guidance from the party before commenting on matters relating to institutions of governance.

PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri said the ruling party upholds and promotes the independence of the executive, legislature and judiciary, and will not tolerate any member disrespecting the three arms of Government.

Last Friday, Lusaka Province chairman Paul Moonga said the ruling party has information that the opposition wants to bribe judges.

