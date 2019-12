MUMBA MWANSA-MBEWE, Kitwe

INDECENT dressing among women is contributing to them being victims of vices such as defilement and gender-based violence, First Lady Esther Lungu has said.

Mrs Lungu has called on women to dress decently because young people look up to them for guidance.

The First Lady said this yesterday when she attended mass at St Joseph Makasa, Kwacha Bulangililo Parish CLICK TO READ MORE