Milton Chipipa: His acting career

NICHOLAS KAWINGA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA National Service (ZANASE) theatre club and Muvi TV’s Banja and Survivors television drama series all-time versatile actor Milton Chipipa died on Tuesday early morning at Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka.

He was on Monday taken ill after a chronic diabetes condition deteriorated. Milton first fell critically ill in December last year and was admitted comatose for nearly a week in the same hospital but he steadily came out of it and was discharged early February.

ZANASE theatre club member and longtime friend Godfrey Lukozo confirmed his passing, and described it as both a great loss to the family and theatre fraternity.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/